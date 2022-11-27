School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice.

On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.

Since the notice, school districts in the Houston area have announced they are closing schools, offices, and facilities amid the City's issue.

Areas affected by boil water notice. (Photo Courtesy to Houston Public Works)

HOUSTON ISD

Houston ISD issued a statement saying, "Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston late this evening, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. HISD will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates regarding operations tomorrow."

SPRING BRANCH ISD

Spring Branch ISD issued a statement saying all schools will be closed on Monday due to the boil water notice.

The district stated, "Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston late this evening, all SBISD schools will be closed Monday, November 28, 2022. We will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates tomorrow. Campus-based instructional and CNS staff and teachers should not report to work. Administrators, central office, and operations staff should report to work. Employee childcare will be closed. Please reach out to your supervisor if you have an extenuating circumstance."

ALDINE ISD

Aldine ISD stated, "Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston late this evening, and out of an abundance of caution for those who may be affected, all Aldine ISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed Monday, November 28, 2022."

THE VARNETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Varnett Public Schools announced, "All Varnett schools, offices, and facilities will be closed on Nov. 28. Varnett will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates on our social media platforms regarding operations tomorrow."

Water should be boiled for drinking, cooking, showering, and brushing your teeth. Officials also say to avoid drinking water from the fridge and using ice from an automatic ice machine in your fridge.

If you are without power to boil water, it is advised you use bottled water for consumption.

Fort Bend ISD made a statement saying their schools will remain open on Monday regardless of the boil water notice. The school stated:

The City of Houston has notified Fort Bend ISD this evening that a boil water notice is in effect for areas of the city that include Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, and Ridgemont, Ridgegate, Briargate and Blue Ridge elementary schools.Our affected schools will be open tomorrow. The district will supply bottled water to everyone on campus. Additionally, meal service to our students and staff will be adjusted. With adjustments to our protocols we are confident our student and staff hydration and nutritional needs can be safely met.

The public water system officials say they will notify all customers when the boil water notice is rescinded and all water is safe for drinking and human consumption. The City asks that you share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311.

You can find an interactive map of the area impacted by the boil water notice here.