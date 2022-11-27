Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

article

The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system.

According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan early Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Houston Public Works has advised the public to not drink the system water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.

If you are without power to boil water, it is advised you use bottled water for consumption.

The public water system officials say they will notify all customers when the boil water notice is rescinded and all water is safe for drinking and human consumption. The City asks that you share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311.

You can find an interactive map of the area impacted by the boil water notice here.