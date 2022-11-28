Houston Boil Water Notice: Houston ISD campuses to be closed on Tuesday

Officials with the Houston Independent School District says they're closing their campuses for an additional day due to the boil water notice.

School officials said on their Twitter page that all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 29.

Officials said in a statement to FOX 26,

"Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston Sunday evening, all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 29 .

This decision has been made due to the logistical challenges caused by the notice. Those challenges prevent the district from being able to provide meals for its students and ensure safe water is available for students and staff.

All HISD employees will be working remotely unless otherwise instructed by the chief of their business area.

While students are not on campus, we encourage them to engage with digital academic resources that are available 24/7 . To access these resources, students must log onto HISD’s digital resource page. Please click on the following link for instructions. If you or your student need further assistance, please call 713-556-INFO (4636) or email ServiceDesk@HoustonISD.org. Hours of support are from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

We will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates about operations for Wednesday."