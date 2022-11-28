Houston Public Works has a website where you can check to see if your address is affected by the boil water notice.

This comes after city officials issued a boil water notice Sunday for Houston's main water system.

According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Houston Public Works has advised the public to not drink the system water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.

Samples are being collected for testing, and officials will notify residents when the notice is suspended.

In the meantime, Houston Public Works is helping residents see if their homes are affected by the notice. You just type in your address and the map will tell you.

(Photo: Screenshot of Houston Public Works website)

To see if your address is affected by the boil water notice, click here.