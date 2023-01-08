On Sunday, local Iranian and Ukrainian communities stood together in the streets of downtown Houston in a show of unity.

Hundreds marched through the streets standing in solidarity, as both countries are facing their own battles with a dictatorship.

"We're both truly fighting for our basic human rights," said Donya Ziraksari, local spokesperson for the Iranian community.

Ukraine is still in a fight for their freedom after Russian president Vladimir Putin waged war on the country back in February.

In Iran, young men and women continue to rise up in a fight for basic human rights, a rebellion that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

Amini was just ​22-years-old when Iran's morality police arrested her for not properly wearing her hijab and she died in their custody.

"People don't just want to settle for a reform, they want a full-blown regime change, so for that they're going out there they're risking their lives," said Ziraksari.

More than 500 Iranian protestors have been killed in the streets including women and at least 70 children.

Six Iranian men all in their early-20s have been executed at the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran without due process.

Protestors called on Western countries and governments to stop dealing and doing business with the Islamic Republic and the Iranian government.

They also called on people at home to share the names and stories of those being executed and dying to help bring awareness.