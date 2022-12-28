Local Ukrainian family together again in Houston as war with Russia continues to tear their home country apart

As we head into 2023, the war in Ukraine continues to rage on claiming lives and sending Ukrainians fleeing from the country.

February will make one year since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. FOX 26 spoke with Dariya Dashutina, who spent months worrying about her family's safety.

For months, she watched helplessly as Russia waged war on her home country, with her parents stuck right in the middle of it.

Lucky for her, she was able to get both of them to the U.S. safely under refugee status, and they spent their holidays together.

"We went to the zoo, we saw the lights; we're alive, the whole family is here. This is the best thing we can possibly ask for," Dashutina said.

However, they want people to remember that Ukraine is still in the middle of a war. Right now, an energy deficit is leaving people without gas or lights.

The country is also preparing for the potential of New Year's Eve attacks.

"It's very difficult to see kids without their parents, it's difficult to see so many people looking for a miracle. But the miracle isn't going to happen anytime soon," Dashutina's father said.

According to the United Nations from February 24 to December 26, nearly 7,000 civilians have been killed. That includes almost 400 children and at least 10,000 others have been seriously injured.

As Russia's full-blown attack on Ukraine continues to tear towns and homes apart, Dashutina says she plans to continue fighting and helping Ukraine in any way she can.

"My husband and I just came back from the United Nations last week talking to some key people," she said.

The Ukrainian president has been pushing for a peace plan, but Putin has rejected it. Harsh sanctions placed on Russia by NATO have been negatively impacting their economy, but as of right now, there is no end in sight as this war heads into a new year.

