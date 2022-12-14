Houston Iranians speak out in fight for human rights in Iran after public executions

The fallout following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran continues into its third month and things have taken a violent turn.

Donya Ziraksari was born and raised in Iran, she now lives in Houston and is the delegated spokesperson for the Iranian-American Houston community. She says the conditions in her home country are far worse than anyone can imagine.

"It's bloody, it's insane and there is a lot of injustice that is happening," said Ziraksari.

SUGGESTED: Houston man raising awareness about situation in Iran

The internet has been shut down in the Islamic state of Iran since September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police. She was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly, her death sparked human rights protests throughout the country.

For the first time in the nation's history, young men and women took to the streets fighting for their freedom and demanding a regime change. Many protestors have been arrested, killed, or both.

"And in prison, it's not just that they're killed, in prison they're tortured, men and women are raped," Ziraksari explained.

Stories have been pouring in about young teens, as well as men and women in their early-to-mid-20s being executed with no chance of due process.

"We were absolutely surprised by the December 8 execution of Mohsen Shekari, he was only 23-years-old. And they just hung Majidreza Rahnavard, he was 23 as well, and then they let his family know that we have buried your son," Ziraksari said.

RELATED: Iran's morality police may be shut down, top official suggests

Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani is capturing headlines after the 26-year-old facing execution for speaking out.

FIFPRO, the global soccer players union, sent out a tweet calling for his punishment to be stopped saying they're quote, "shocked and sickened"

FOX 26 asked Ziraksari what people in the U.S. can do to help. "Say their names, the more we say their names and show their pictures there is more pressure on the regime not to execute these youths," she replied.

She is asking local politicians and everyday residents to go to their website here, pick the name of someone facing execution, and then sponsor them by simply keeping their names alive.









