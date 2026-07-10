The Brief The Houston Police Department sent letters to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security stating they would provide "all appropriate resources" to support their investigation. Chief Noe Diaz wrote the move was at the direction of Mayor John Whitmire. In the letter it states, local law enforcement has no independent jurisdiction to investigate federal agencies of federal law enforcement personnel who are acting within the scope of their official duties.



Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz sent letters to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security regarding the department's assistance with the deadly shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE officers.

The mayor's office provided two identical letters sent to both federal agencies on Friday.

HPD letters to FBI, DHS

What they're saying:

In the letter, it sates that HPD recognizes local law enforcement does not have independent jurisdiction to investigate federal agencies of federal law enforcement personnel who are acting within the scope of their official duties.

Chief Diaz goes on to state "At the direction of Mayor Whitmire, I will make all appropriate resources available to support DHS-OIG and FBI Houston Division in their efforts to ensure this investigation is conducted in a timely, transparent, and thorough matter."

The letters can be seen below.

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