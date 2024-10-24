LIVE: TABC gives update on brothel bust at 9 Houston bars

The Brief Live news conference expected to begin at 10 a.m. TABC enforces suspensions on nine Houston-area bars linked to human trafficking and prostitution activities. Investigations reveal 84 potential human trafficking victims.



The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA) of the Southern District of Texas will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Houston Police Department to announce the permit suspensions for nine Houston bars. The suspension comes after accusations of human trafficking and prostitution.

The raids on the nine bars happened on Oct. 18. Four arrests were made. They all received various charges related to human trafficking, prostitution, promotion of prostitution and aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Officials say 84 potential victims were identified and interviewed in the investigation.

Investigators say operations like these are considered brothels, which are "extremely common" in Houston. The brothels look like a normal bar or club and the sale of sex happens behind closed doors.

According to David Reid, CTO & CMO of RedM, a non-profit organization that supports victims of sex trafficking, a good portion of trafficking is done online now as well, making ordering a human as simple as ordering a package or pizza.

Bars Suspended in Houston Human Trafficking Bust

El Flamingo Club, 3715 Aldine Mail Rt.

Koko Bongo, 955 Federal Rd.

Los Escorpiones #2, 1636 Federal Rd.

Los Escorpiones #5, 2815 Luell St.

El Cruzero Sports Bar, 7715 W. Hardy

Bora Bora Sports Bar, 11028 Aldine Westfield Rd.

El Rinconcito Night Club, 743 Freeport St.

La Condesa, 8810 Jensen Dr.

Las Margaritas Night Club, 210 E. Little York Rd.