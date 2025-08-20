Frustration mounts as birth certificate errors from closed Jefferson Davis Hospital persists

The Brief Errors on birth certificates from the closed Jefferson Davis Hospital are causing significant challenges for individuals, including difficulties in accessing government services and obtaining identification documents. Sandra Wardlow, among others affected, has struggled to correct her birth certificate due to the unavailability of required elementary school records and limited options provided by vital statistics departments. Some individuals have sought assistance from state senators, with varying degrees of success.



Errors on birth certificates from the now-closed Jefferson Davis Hospital are causing significant challenges for many individuals, leaving them struggling to correct their vital records.

What we know:

Dozens of people are facing difficulties due to mistakes made on their birth certificates by Jefferson Davis Hospital, which closed in 1989. Despite efforts to resolve these issues, many are losing hope.

Sandra Wardlow, whose birth certificate lists her first name as "Girl" Wardlow, has been fighting for years to correct the error. The incorrect documentation has prevented her from accessing SNAP benefits, renewing her driver's license, and obtaining a passport.

Wardlow sought assistance from the city and state vital statistics departments, but was told she must either provide elementary school records or petition a judge to change her name.

What they're saying:

Wardlow explained, "HISD said that by state law they do not keep any elementary school records. They were only able to give me my middle school records, and when I told the state that’s what HISD had said, and I gave them the middle school records, they told me I can’t use middle school records. They need my elementary school records."

Since breaking this story in June, FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia has spoken to dozens of affected individuals and reported on several cases. When asked if she remains hopeful about correcting her birth certificate, Wardlow replied, "Not really, not at all."

Some individuals have sought help from their state senators, with varying degrees of success. Rosa Montelongo expressed cautious optimism, saying, "My daughter and I don't want to speak too soon, but it seems like this is going to get done now. We're crossing our fingers that we'll have a birth certificate in our hands with her name finally on it."

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to HISD for information on obtaining elementary school records but did not receive a response in time for this report.

Inquiries to the state vital statistics department and Wardlow's state senator, Molly Cook, also went unanswered.

Who represents me? How do I find my state senator?

What you can do:

If you or someone you know has an incorrect birth certificate from Jefferson Davis Hospital, reach out to your senator for assistance.

To find your Texas State Senator, you can use the Texas Legislature Online's Who Represents Me? service. Enter your street address, city, and ZIP code to identify your state senator and other elected officials.

You can also find this information on the Texas Senate website.

Houston Health Department's Bureau of Vital Statistics

For those whose records are affected, Omar Salgado, Bureau Chief of Vital Statistics at the Houston Health Department, advised contacting the call center at 832-393-4220.

"We can guide them and make an appointment to review documents before sending them to the state office," he said. "We understand it can be frustrating, but we’re here to assist."

The Houston Health Department is committed to helping individuals navigate the amendment process, ensuring their records are accurate and up-to-date.

If you need to change your name legally, then these are the requirements.

If you need to correct a birth certificate, here is the application.

Another option is going to Harris County Court and getting a court order to officially change your name.

Previous reporting

Timeline:

6/19/25: Houston woman fights to legally change her name from "Girl" to Sandra

6/24/25: Jefferson Davis Hospital birth certificate errors persist, causing headaches for many

6/25/25: More individuals affected by birth certificates mishaps from Houston hospital seek help

6/29/25: Houston woman reunites with birth mother nearly 40 years after hospital mistake declared her dead

7/15/25: Birth certificate issues persist for Jefferson Davis Hospital births

7/30/25: Families turn to Texas senators for help with birth certificate errors from Jefferson Davis Hospital