Families turn to Texas senators for help with birth certificate errors from Jefferson Davis Hospital

After years of frustration, some families are finally seeing progress in correcting errors on birth certificates issued by the now-defunct Jefferson Davis Hospital.

What we know:

Families affected by inaccurate birth certificates from Jefferson Davis Hospital have struggled to find solutions through city and state channels.

However, one family has taken a different approach by reaching out to their state senator, and they are now weeks away from a potential resolution.

FOX 26 has previously reported on the issues stemming from these erroneous birth certificates, which sometimes lack first names or incorrectly list gender as "Boy of" or "Girl." In some cases, individuals are misgendered.

The Houston Health Department's Bureau of Vital Statistics offers an amendment form that is sent to the state, but the process has proven more complicated than expected.

FOX 26 encouraged affected individuals to contact their state senator, which is exactly what one family did.

‘We’re crossing our fingers'

What they're saying:

Rosa Montelongo, who is hopeful of a birth certificate amendment, shared her experience: "Oh tremendously, very helpful. When I reached out to her, I got in contact with her office, and then somebody from her office called me the next day or two, and we took it from there."

Montelongo explained the process: "He told me to download the SSA form, send it to Social Security, which would take at least four weeks. Once I received a response, I was advised to call Carol's office, and I might not have to sign another birth certificate form."

In Montelongo's case, her state senator, Carol Alvarado, and her team have gotten involved, and they are hopeful they can deliver the correct birth certificate.

When asked about the progress, Montelongo said, "My daughter and I don't want to speak too soon, but it seems like this is going to get done now. We're crossing our fingers that we'll have a birth certificate in our hands with her name finally on it."

The other side:

Senator Alvarado provided the following statement:

"My office has been in regular contact with Ms. Rosa Montelongo. We have assessed her daughter’s situation and met with staff from the Texas Department of State Health Services. We have identified the necessary documents she will need to correct her daughter’s birth certificate and connected her with the relevant agencies that issue those documents. Once we have those documents in hand, we can move forward with a complete birth certificate correction with DSHS."

Who represents me? How do I find my state senator?

What you can do:

If you or someone you know has an incorrect birth certificate from Jefferson Davis Hospital, reach out to your senator for assistance.

To find your Texas State Senator, you can use the Texas Legislature Online's Who Represents Me? service. Enter your street address, city, and ZIP code to identify your state senator and other elected officials.

You can also find this information on the Texas Senate website.

Houston Health Department's Bureau of Vital Statistics

For those whose records are affected, Omar Salgado, Bureau Chief of Vital Statistics at the Houston Health Department, advised contacting the call center at 832-393-4220.

"We can guide them and make an appointment to review documents before sending them to the state office," he said. "We understand it can be frustrating, but we’re here to assist."

The Houston Health Department is committed to helping individuals navigate the amendment process, ensuring their records are accurate and up-to-date.

If you need to change your name legally, then these are the requirements.

If you need to correct a birth certificate, here is the application.

Another option is going to Harris County Court and getting a court order to officially change your name.

Previous reporting

The backstory:

