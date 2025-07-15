Birth certificate issues persist for Jefferson Davis Hospital births

The Brief Individuals born at Jefferson Davis Hospital are struggling to amend erroneous birth certificates, facing denials without clear explanations from the state. Sandra Wardlow, Jessica Richards, and Nancy Marie, are among those affected, with issues ranging from incorrect names to misgendering, and are finding the process costly and frustrating. Efforts are being made to seek assistance from Texas Senator Carol Alvarado to address these persistent birth certificate issues.



Individuals born at Jefferson Davis Hospital continue to face challenges in amending erroneous birth certificates, despite efforts to correct them with the state.

Jefferson Davis Hospital struggles: Individuals born at hospital continue to face challenges

What they're saying:

Many people are feeling frustrated and discouraged after submitting documentation to amend their birth certificates, only to have their applications denied without explanation.

Sandra Wardlow, whose birth certificate lists her first name as "Girl," is among those affected. After the initial report aired, dozens of people with similar issues reached out, all born at Jefferson Davis Hospital. Wardlow visited the city's Office of Vital Statistics with hopes of amending her birth certificate but left feeling disheartened.

Wardlow explained, "The state said I needed my school records, specifically elementary records. But when I went to HISD, they told me the state doesn't allow them to keep elementary school records."

Unable to obtain elementary school records, Wardlow provided middle school records, which were still insufficient.

"Jefferson Davis is actually closed, so we had to go to LBJ because that's where the files went. They only keep them for 20 years, and finding my file is like finding a needle in a haystack because I'm almost 40," she added.

Another option is going to the courts, but Wardlow noted, "It's pretty pricey for all of us who haven't gotten our names fixed or have missing information on our birth certificates. It's unfair because we were kids at the time, and the hospital messed up. Why are we paying the price?"

Jessica Richards also sought to amend her birth certificate, which correctly lists her name, but incorrectly identifies her as male.

"I took my documents, including a discharge summary from when I gave birth, but they said that wouldn't work. I had to go the legal route," Richards said.

She emphasized the need for correction, stating, "These documents need to be corrected. It's not something I did or my parents did; it's the hospital's mistake. But there's no hospital now, so who will make the correction? It's simple—take the 'M' off and put an 'F'."

For Rosa Montelongo she gave birth to her daughter almost 40 years ago at Jefferson Davis and her daughter's birth certificate does not have a first or middle name.

"When you get a denial letter back saying this isn't good enough it's stressful, you get depressed, I just go into this mood where I think ‘I don’t think she's ever is going to get this done'," Montelongo said.

Montelongo has been trying to amend her daughter's birth certificate for the past 20 years and each time she has been denied by the state and now her daughter is having trouble renewing her Texas driver's license and obtaining a passport.

"We were surprised. I thought we were the only ones going through this. I can't believe this," Montelongo said. "It's gotta be fixed. Something needs to be done. This is crazy. I had no idea other people were going through what we were. It's stressful, you get upset every time you get this back [denied application]. I'm mad," Montelongo continued.

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to Senator Carol Alvarado to explore potential assistance for those born at Jefferson Davis Hospital with incorrect birth certificates.

What you can do:

For those whose records are affected, Salgado advised contacting the call center at 832-393-4220.

"We can guide them and make an appointment to review documents before sending them to the state office," he said. "We understand it can be frustrating, but we’re here to assist."

The Houston Health Department is committed to helping individuals navigate the amendment process, ensuring their records are accurate and up-to-date.

If you need to change your name legally, then these are the requirements.

If you need to correct a birth certificate, here is the application.

Another option is going to Harris County Court and getting a court order to officially change your name.