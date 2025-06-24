Jefferson Davis Hospital birth certificate errors persist; causing headaches for many

The Brief Former Jefferson Davis Hospital, which closed in 1989, has left numerous individuals with costly birth certificate errors, including incorrect names and genders. Laurie Pena, Jessica Richards, and Alvis Sanders are among those struggling to correct these errors, facing bureaucratic hurdles and prolonged stress. FOX 26 is investigating the issue and has reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services for assistance.



More individuals are coming forward with issues related to their birth certificates from the now-closed Jefferson Davis Hospital, which shut its doors in 1989. These errors have proven costly for those affected.

Jefferson Davis Hospital birth certificate errors continue to cause problems

What they're saying:

After sharing Sandra Wardlow’s story—whose first name was mistakenly listed as "Girl"— FOX 26 reporter Jonathan Mejia received numerous emails from others born at the same hospital experiencing similar issues.

Laurie Pena, Jessica Richards, and Alvis Sanders are among those seeking to correct their birth certificate errors. Laurie Pena expressed frustration, saying, "I don’t know what they were doing back then with the birth certificates. I can’t go to the hospital, because it is no longer there."

Jessica Richards, whose birth certificate incorrectly lists her as male, has been trying to resolve the issue for years. "It is stressful," she said. "I’ve contacted the state several times trying to get the documents. They said, I need a document from the physician who was there at my birth."

Laurie and Jessica, who are cousins, immediately reached out to each other after FOX 26 aired Sandra Wardlow’s story. "I said, 'OMG, that is so me, and it’s not only me. Other people in my family have the same issue. It’s all from the same hospital,'" Jessica shared.

Laurie’s birth certificate lists her name as "Joe Inf," while Jessica’s name is correct, her sex is not.

Alvis Sanders has also faced difficulties even obtaining his birth certificate. "It’s been very, very difficult," he said. "Between getting an order for name, petitioning for name change, getting my fingerprints done, seeing the judge, and still being told 'no, I cannot have the name I was born with, Alvis Sanders.'"

Alvis has been unable to renew his driver’s license for five years because he only has his Social Security card.

"I just want to be legal. I just want to have a name. I just want to be me—the person I’ve been my whole life," he said.

Laurie has been trying to correct her name for 12 years, even visiting the state’s vital statistics department, but without success. For Jessica, the struggle has lasted nearly 49 years.

"I just need this rectified. It wasn’t my mistake, it wasn’t my parents' mistake. It was the hospital, and now that there is no hospital, who do we hold accountable for it?" she asked.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Houston woman fights to legally change her name from "Girl" to Sandra

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is investigating the inquiry. If you or someone you know is experiencing similar issues, contact Jonathan Mejia via email.

How to change your name in Texas, Harris County

What you can do:

If you need to change your name legally, then these are the requirements.

If you need to correct a birth certificate, here is the application.

Another option is going to Harris County Court and getting a court order to officially change your name.