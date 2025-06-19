Houston woman fights to legally change her name from "Girl" to Sandra

The Brief Sandra Wardlow, born in Houston in 1985, has struggled to change her birth certificate name from "Girl" to Sandra, the name she has used all her life. Lacking a Social Security card, Wardlow faces challenges with SNAP benefits and other legal processes, despite having a driver's license. The City of Houston is assisting Wardlow in navigating the legal process to officially change her name.



Sandra Wardlow, born without a legal name, has faced numerous challenges in her quest to change her birth certificate from "Girl" to the name she has used all her life.

What we know:

Sandra Wardlow was born on November 11, 1985, at Jefferson Hospital in Houston.

Her birth certificate lists her name as "Girl," a result of her mother not naming her at birth.

Her mother passed away nine months later, leaving Sandra without a legal name.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy: Sandra Wardlow)

What they're saying:

"It’s been real trouble," Wardlow said. "If I get one place to do one thing, they won’t do it until another place does this or that. It’s frustrating."

Despite having a driver's license, Wardlow lacks a Social Security card, complicating her ability to receive SNAP benefits.

"They’ve now sent me a paper stating my name and social don’t match," she explained. "How can I bring them something that I never had?"

Raised by her mother's first cousin, Wardlow never went through the legal process to change her name.

Some might wonder why she doesn't simply use "Girl" for her legal paperwork.

"Even if I wanted to leave it as 'Girl,' they will not give me a Social Security card that says 'Girl,'" she said.

Wardlow's situation has prevented her from taking a family vacation on a cruise, but her primary focus remains clear.

"I’ve been in this world for almost 40 years, and I don’t have a name," she said. "For someone to tell you that you don’t exist, or you have to prove your citizenship to some places and you literally cannot."

How to change your name in Texas, Harris County

What you can do:

If you need to change your name legally, then these are the requirements.

If you need to correct a birth certificate, here is the application.

Another option is going to Harris County Court and getting a court order to officially change your name.