Houston police say a driver did not stop to render aid after hitting a man on the Southwest Freeway late Monday night.

The deadly crash was reported shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of the freeway between Bissonnet Street and Beltway 8.

According to police, prior to the crash, two brothers were parked on the service road and one of the brothers was upset. Police say the brother who was upset started to throw a pallet into traffic and then ended up on the mainlanes of the freeway.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway.

Police say a white pickup truck struck him and then left the scene without rendering aid. The man, said to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

Authorities are still searching for the driver and the pickup truck, which is believed to have heavy front-end damage and windshield damage.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

Police say several vehicles that stopped near the scene were disabled by debris from the pallet but were not involved in the auto-pedestrian crash.

Anyone with information on the white pickup truck involved in the crash is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713)247-4072.