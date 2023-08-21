A pickup truck driver who was trying to drive away from a crash ended up running over and killing a homeless man who was sleeping on the curb, Houston police say.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in the incident that occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday along the South Loop West Service Road at South Main Street.

According to police, an SUV was stopped at the light, when the pickup truck rear-ended the vehicle.

Police say the pickup truck driver then backed up to try to leave, jumped the curb, and ended up running over a homeless man who was sleeping in a sleeping bag.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash along the South Loop West Service Road.

The driver then kept going, hitting a concrete pillar and a tree before leaving the scene, police say.

The man who was run over was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police are searching for the pickup truck. It may be red or dark maroon, and authorities say it would have a lot of front-end damage and scratches.

Police say the driver may have been in the process of moving because some furniture and other bags fell out of the bed of the pickup truck.

Investigators will look for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072.