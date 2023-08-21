Two women and a child were hospitalized after a crash in a northwest Harris County intersection.

The crash was reported around midnight at Barker Cypress Road and Jarvis Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to sheriff’s office, a white Infiniti SUV was going northbound on Barker Cypress and a black Kia sedan was going westbound on Jarvis when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a crash on Barker Cypress at Jarvis.

A woman driving the Kia was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities say a woman who was driving the Infiniti and a child passenger under 10 years old were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Infiniti had signs of intoxication, and a blood sample was collected for testing.

Deputies said it wasn’t immediately clear who had the green light at the time of the crash. Investigators were reconstructing the crash to determine causation.