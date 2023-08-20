Expand / Collapse search
Harris Co. crash: 3-year-old who miraculously survived horrific car crash now at home recovering

Harris County
3-year-old who survived horrific crash recovering at home

FOX 26 Reporter Natalie Hee has more on the 3-year-old as well as what happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 3-year-old boy who miraculously survived a horrific car crash in February is now recovering at home. 

Six months ago, on the morning of February 15, David Tzic’s life changed forever when his family of five became a family of three. 

David's wife, Lupe, and his two sons, 10-month-old Ezekiel and 3-year-old Isaiah, were inside their Toyota SUV when a car crashed into them on the Grand Parkway near 290. The impact caused the family's car to flip over the guardrail. The car was almost unrecognizable when it landed. 

"It fell 29 feet down. At the impact, it landed on its roof and from the roof, it bounced off the ground, and landed on its wheels," Tzic said. 

The crash killed Lupe and Ezekiel, but miraculously, 3-year-old Isaiah survived. 

"There were many times that the doctors had to pull me aside and said I think it would be best if we pull the plug," Tzic said.  

Tzic refused to give up on his son. His life now is devoted to Isaiah’s recovery. 

The blunt force trauma from the accident caused Isaiah to have multiple seizures and left him disabled with no feeling on the left side of his body. Isaiah is also unable to speak and has to eat through a feeding tube attached to his abdomen.  

Although the path forward is extremely challenging, Tzic says it’s what gets him out of bed every day.  

"What keeps me going is my son and my 9-year-old daughter," Tzci said, adding that he doesn't keep any photos of his late wife or son, to help him cope with the loss. 

"Always love your kids, always love your wife. I think there’s so much more I could’ve said to her, there’s so much more I could’ve done with my son," Tzic said. 

No charges were filed in this case.