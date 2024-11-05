The largest school bond proposal in Texas history is on Houston voters' ballots.

The Houston Independent School District is proposing a $4.4 billion bond package, which would go toward improving school facilities and technology.

A bond measure has not passed for Houston ISD since voters approved a $1.89 billion package in 2012.

The bond measure is broken down into two propositions: Proposition A and Proposition B.

Here's what each one means:

Houston ISD Proposition A

The proposed measure would provide $3.96 billion through schoolhouse bonds issued by Houston ISD, aimed at rebuilding and renovating campuses across the district. Key projects include upgrades to aging schools, improvements to air conditioning and heating systems, enhanced campus security, and the addition of new career and technical education centers. It will support new school construction, the expansion of existing facilities, and the acquisition of necessary property.

Houston ISD Proposition B

Proposition B would allocate $440 million of schoolhouse bonds issued by Houston ISD to fund technology updates and infrastructure improvements throughout the district. This investment will enable the district to modernize equipment, systems, and technology infrastructure, enhancing digital capabilities for instruction and administration.

If approved, here is where the money will be spent:

