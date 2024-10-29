The Brief Voters are deciding on a $4.4 billion Houston ISD bond to replace or refurbish 40 aging schools and invest in new technology, potentially making it the largest school bond in Texas history. While some voters support the bond for necessary infrastructure improvements, many express concerns over Superintendent Mike Miles' controversial leadership and the impact on teachers and principals. Several residents question the need for such a large bond, suggesting that investing in existing facilities might be a more prudent approach than new constructions.



It's the second week of heavy early voting at the bustling Houston Community College campus on the West Loop.

Among the decisions before citizens casting ballots - "yes" or "no" on a $4.4 billion Houston ISD bond proposal to replace or refurbish 40 aging schools while also substantially investing in new technology.

Voter Doug White says he's not willing to leave kids and educators in dilapidated facilities, because the district's teachers' union is at war with Mike Miles, the state appointed superintendent.

"It's not perfect. We don't know perfectly what it's going to be allocated for, but it's clear that the schools do need investment and do need upgraded infrastructure. I'm going to vote for it without great enthusiasm." said White.

On Tuesday, FOX 26 encountered far more voters who viewed approval of the bond as validation of the state's take-over of the district and Superintendent Miles' controversial leadership.

"He's gotten rid of teachers. He's gotten rid of principals. Yeah, maybe some of those teachers needed to be gotten rid of, maybe some of those principals also, but not all of them," said voter Denise Weinberg.

"I have a lot of teachers in my family and they are opposed and I understand why," said voter Maureen Kilgore.

"They (teachers) are right on the frontlines, and they are seeing what's happening in the schools and its not great," said voter Emily Smith.

"Nobody seems to be for it, except that fat guy on the commercial," said voter Steven Johnson.

And then there are those troubled by the sheer size of the bond which, if approved, will be the largest in Texas history.

"Maybe we don't have to have a bond. Granted, it's nice to have brand-new buildings. But sometimes if you put money into what you've got, even if it's costly, it means you don't have to put a whole new building in," said Ben Daily, a voter opposing the bond.