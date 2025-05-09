The Brief A man who was shot by Sugar Land police on Tuesday has been identified as Thomas Bartram, 27. Police say he was firing a gun into the ground near a golf course. Officers who confronted him, ended up shooting him, wounding the man.



A man who was shot by Sugar Land police on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire near a golf course has now been identified.

Police say 27-year-old Thomas Bartram is facing multiple pending felony charges.

What's next:

Police say Bartram is still in the hospital being treated for his injuries. Once he is released, he will be taken to the Fort Bend County Jail, where police say he will face multiple pending charges, including deadly conduct. His bond was set at $1 million.

Man shot by Sugar Land police

The backstory:

Sugar Land police said this all began after they received reports of a man opening fire near a golf course in the area of Greatwood Lake and Forestlake Drive on Tuesday evening.

Sugar Land Police Chief Pete Lara said that just before 7:45 p.m. residents called in a shots-fired call in the neighborhood.

Lara said an officer was in the area on an unrelated matter and was able to respond to the scene along with several other officers.

Authorities said when they arrived, they confronted a white male, who was said to be in his late 20's or early 30's, who was found to be firing a weapon into the ground.

Lara said as officers were confronting the suspect, shots were fired by officers. The suspect was shot.

Lara said three officers were involved in the incident, but none of them were injured.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital.

Investigation continues

What they're saying:

In an update Friday night, the Sugar Land Police Department said, "We are working closely with our law enforcement partners and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office to ensure that all available legal actions are pursued in the interest of public safety. We are actively engaged in this case and remain in close coordination with the court system to advocate for the safety and well-being of our community. In accordance with Sugar Land Police Department policy, the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. We commend the courage and professionalism of our officers and are grateful that no officers or residents were injured during the incident."