The community is rallying together to support the family of Steve ‘BJ’ Rodriquez. The bar owner was tragically killed on Sunday when he was shot outside of his establishment.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at 2727 North Freeway. Another man was critically injured in the shooting.

In the wake of the heartbreak, family and friends of the late business owner are channeling their grief into action. Loved ones held a benefit outside of Tequila B’s bar to remember the entrepreneur.

ORIGINAL STORY: Houston Heights bar owner killed, employee shot during fight outside

"We’re just here raising money. Everything was unexpected, you know, and we’re just trying to push through and be here for the family," said Mari Cruz Reyes, BJ’s aunt.

The gathering aims to not only celebrate BJ’s life but to also raise funds to support his family during this trying time.

"He was very loved. He was very known. He was always willing to help out whenever people were going through things. People needed benefits for their families. He was there," said Marissa Rodriquez, BJ’s daughter.

BJ’s hard work and entrepreneurial spirit lives on at Tequila B’s, the bar located just off the North Freeway.

"He was definitely a good businessman and he could make something out of nothing," said Rodriquez.

"Very funny person. Very positive person. He was a very firm believer of God," said Gaby Tovar, a close friend.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

BJ leaves behind four children, three daughters and a son. His family and friends said he may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

"Keep us in your prayers. Keep his sister and his daughter and everyone who loved him. He was loved by many," said Reyes Cruz.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards BJ’s funeral expenses and supporting his family.