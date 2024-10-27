Houston Heights bar owner killed, employee shot during fight outside

article

A Houston Heights bar owner has been killed, and an employee was injured during a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Houston Police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Tequila B, a bar on North Freeway at Jewett St.

A lieutenant from the Houston Police Department says there was a fight outside the bar. The owner and another employee went outside to investigate and were both shot. The bar owner died, and the employee is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital.

The Houston homicide team is investigating.