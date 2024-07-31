"Real-life nightmares" relayed at Houston City Council where elected leaders are searching for some measure of control over short-term rental homes plagued by wild parties, drug use, public sex and violence.

There are more than 10,000 short-term rental properties in the City of Houston. Many are well managed and pose few problems and yet there are also plenty of homes, condos, and apartments with unscrupulous landlords leasing their living space as "any-thing-goes" party pads, which made life for neighbors pure misery.

SUGGESTED: Greenspoint Mall closing after 48 years: Houstonians react

"Each new group brings with them a fresh wave of chaos and anxiety. It's not just the noise or the smell of drugs or the constant parties that's the issue, but the blatant disregard for our shared wall and the privacy of which we have lost all," said Debra Oliver, an opponent of short-term rentals.

"They are unregulated, after-hours clubs designed for debauchery, pornography, prostitution, drug dealing and drug use. One drugged woman was videotaped being carried by her arms and her legs begging for help as she was thrown into the trunk of a car. We have seen it all. We are not asking for a ban on the rentals, but a regulation," said Gayle Roane, an advocate for a get-tough measure from Council.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Also well represented at City Hall were legitimate short-term rental operators fearful the "bad apples" will bring about a ban.

"My properties are not party houses. Most of my guests are large family reunions spanning three to four generations, women's retreats, ISD principal meetings, families with loved ones being treated at the medical center," said Rami Farasin.

"We are for safe, flexible temporary accommodation for those who can't commit to a long-term lease, but need more than a hotel room," said Sebastian Long, whose client list includes corporate visitors, athletes and artistic performers.

City legal staff reported to Council that property rights protection is so strong in Texas that several attempts by other cities to restrict short-term rentals have been ruled unconstitutional by the courts.

Council staff investigating the options say unless the state legislature responds with fresh law, the best and potential only protection for homeowners from "party pads," is in neighborhoods with strong deed restrictions already in place.