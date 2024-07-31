Houstonians are saying goodbye to a community icon on Wednesday: Greenspoint Mall.

After 48 years, Greenspoint Mall will officially close its doors to retailers, according to the Greater Houston Partnership.

The mall first opened in 1976 and has become a well-known shopping center in north Houston.

Since the announcement, Houstonians have posted their reactions to the mall closing its doors after years of memories.