Charges have been filed against a 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing another 13-year-old girl on Thursday, authorities say.

Houston police say the suspect was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She was not identified due to her age.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West Green Road.

Police say it began with a verbal altercation that escalated when one girl stabbed the other one at least once.

MORE NEWS: Arrests made in kidnapping investigation

The wounded girl was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect was detained by officers.