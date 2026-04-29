17-year-old killed outside Sharpstown gas station; persons of interest wanted

The Brief One person was killed Sunday night after a shootout that allegedly started in a vehicle. Police are looking to question two unknown persons of interest. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police are looking for two persons of interest for a Sharpstown shooting that left a 17-year-old dead over the weekend.

Sharptown crime: Deadly shooting outside gas station

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on Fondren Road and Harwin Drive.

According to police at the scene, a white Toyota pulled into the gas station. Multiple people were said to be inside the vehicle already, and two more males were seen getting inside.

A gunfight allegedly started in the vehicle, then several people got out and continued to shoot at each other before leaving the scene.

One person, now identified as 17-year-old Ronald Xiloj Cua, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other people reportedly went to a hospital, one of them having a gunshot wound. Those two were reportedly detained.

Police shared photos of two persons of interest sought for questioning.

What we don't know:

Other than the deceased victim, no one involved has been identified.

The persons of interest have also not been identified.

There are no other details regarding the two people who were detained.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)