Houston Food Bank continues to serve despite struggles; asks for volunteers, donations

As southeast Houston faced historic winter storms, the Houston Food Bank went into disaster mode.

With a number of shelters and warming centers opening throughout the Houston area to help those in need during the historically cold weather, the food bank stepped up to deliver pallets of meals and blankets despite its own challenges.

On Monday and Tuesday, Houston Food Bank was forced to close its offices.

But it continued to serve the community through Ride-Out Teams stationed at both food bank buildings to meet urgent requests.

IF YOU NEED HELP

The Houston Food Bank is still sending out disaster pallets and products.

If you need help, please call the food bank's helpline 832-369-9390 or use this map.

Please call ahead to confirm if the partner location is open, before heading there.

WHAT HOUSTON FOOD BANK NEEDS

Most needed items

o Bottled water

o Ready-to eat foods (soups, canned pasta, canned protein, etc.)

o Granola bars/Cereal (family or individual)

o Bread

o Click here for more needed items

Volunteers

o The food bank has been closed to volunteers but will need the help of volunteers very soon!

You can register for a shirt online by clicking here.