Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston Food Bank continues to serve despite struggles; asks for volunteers, donations

By
Published 
2021 Winter Storm
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As southeast Houston faced historic winter storms, the Houston Food Bank went into disaster mode.

With a number of shelters and warming centers opening throughout the Houston area to help those in need during the historically cold weather, the food bank stepped up to deliver pallets of meals and blankets despite its own challenges.

LIST: Houston-area emergency shelters, warming centers

Houstonians should prepare to boil water through the weekend
slideshow

Houstonians should prepare to boil water through the weekend

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city will likely remain under a boil water notice until Sunday or Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, Houston Food Bank was forced to close its offices. 

But it continued to serve the community through Ride-Out Teams stationed at both food bank buildings to meet urgent requests.

IF YOU NEED HELP

The Houston Food Bank is still sending out disaster pallets and products.

If you need help, please call the food bank's helpline 832-369-9390 or use this map.

Please call ahead to confirm if the partner location is open, before heading there.

Houstonians desperate for food and supplies rush to stores, collect rain water
slideshow

Houstonians desperate for food and supplies rush to stores, collect rain water

On day four of this historic winter storm, it’s a mad dash around Houston to find a grocery store not overly crowded, or with enough food on their shelves. Some Houstonians feeling a little desperate without the bare necessities. 

WHAT HOUSTON FOOD BANK NEEDS

Most needed items

o    Bottled water   

o    Ready-to eat foods (soups, canned pasta, canned protein, etc.)  

o    Granola bars/Cereal (family or individual)  

o    Bread  

o    Click here for more needed items

Volunteers

o    The food bank has been closed to volunteers but will need the help of volunteers very soon!

You can register for a shirt online by clicking here.

With no power for 4 days, many residents warming up with frequent trips to outside vehicles
slideshow

With no power for 4 days, many residents warming up with frequent trips to outside vehicles

Residents can be seen coming and going from Lancaster Senior Village to jump into their vehicles to keep warm. Some have been without power for four days.