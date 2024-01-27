Houston flight destinations from United Airlines for summer 2024

If you're planning to travel in 2024, United Airlines has announced new flight destinations for the year out of Houston.

The airlines announced nonstop flights from Houston and Ontario, California will return in May 2024 for the first time since 2022. They will also offer more than 40 new flights from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to some of the most popular U.S. destinations this summer, including Tampa, Boston, Charleston, and Miami.

Travelers can also take non-stop flights between Houston and Georgetown, Guyana with the four-a-week flights starting April 1, 2024.

There will also be non-stop flights from the United States to the newly opened Tulum International Airport (TQO) in Mexico with 22 weekly flights, operated by B737-900ER aircraft beginning on March 31.

United Airlines reports they will also have flights going to Central America with three daily flights between Houston and San Jose, Costa Rica and San Salvador, El Salvador as well as two daily flights from Houston to Belize City, Belize, and Managua, Nicaragua

The airline said they will have three daily flights to Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico, and 10 weekly flights to Buenos Aires, Argentina during the peak winter season, all out of Houston.

"We couldn’t be happier to expand our routes of service out of Houston to sought-after destinations like Guyana and Tulum and increase our service to impressive domestic destinations like Charleston, Ontario, California, and Miami," said Vice President of Airport Operations, Houston Hub, Phil Griffith. "United in Houston takes pride in being one of the largest hubs in the United network, operating more than 400 flights a day with more seats to Latin America from Texas than any other carrier at IAH airport."