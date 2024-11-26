Houston firefighter's legacy lives on: Effort focuses on East End community ownership

As Houston grapples with the tragic loss of firefighter Marcelo "Ox" Garcia III, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 6, the community is also reflecting on his lasting impact and the dreams he shared for the future of his beloved East End neighborhood.

Garcia died in a tragic warehouse fire that was just blocks away from the property he and his childhood friend, Erik Ibarra, had envisioned transforming into a community hub.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia killed in warehouse fire; another injured

Ibarra recalls a pivotal moment when he asked Garcia, "If you had all the resources in the world, what would you invest in, in the East End?"

Ibarra didn’t know what to expect, but Garcia’s response was unmistakably aligned with his passion for the community.

"He said, 'the culture,'" Ibarra shared. "That was pure Ox. His focus was always on preserving and investing in the community, in its people."

Together, Garcia and Ibarra set out to establish the Magnolia Fund HTX, securing two properties at 6600 Harrisburg Boulevard to create the city's first community-owned food maker hub. The space will provide local food entrepreneurs, including caterers, bakers, and small business owners, with affordable kitchen rentals—an opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow without the burden of high upfront costs.

"They'll use that kitchen, pay by the hour, and share it with others," Ibarra explained. "It’s a way to give them access to resources they wouldn’t have otherwise."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The Magnolia Fund's broader vision includes creating a food court space and potentially a retail location, all aimed at fostering economic growth in the East End. A key feature of the project is its focus on local ownership—90% of the founding investors are residents of the East End, ensuring the wealth stays within the community.

The east end is one of the many neighborhoods in Houston that deal with the same issues, lots of empty spaces with prime development opportunities, usually taken by outside investors.

The East End is one of the many neighborhoods in Houston that deal with the same issue - a lack of economic growth that leaves lots of empty spaces and development opportunities for outside investors.

"It kinda feels like strangers are playing Monopoly in your living room, but you don’t have a seat at the table. So we built the fund to try and change that."

While Garcia may no longer be physically present, his spirit lives on through the Magnolia Fund. Ibarra remains dedicated to their shared mission of preserving and serving the community they loved.

"Two guys from the community may have started it, but the community built it, and owns it," Ibarra emphasized. "That was the dream we had for it."

The Magnolia Fund HTX is already making progress, with signed letters of intent from future kitchen tenants and plans to complete the project within the next year.

To learn more about the Magnolia Fund HTX and its work in the community, visit here.