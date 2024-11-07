A Houston firefighter died and another was injured while battling a warehouse fire late Wednesday night, officials say.

The Houston Fire Department identified the firefighter who died in the line of duty as 42-year-old Marcelo Garcia.

Marcelo Garcia (Photo: Houston Fire Department)

The identity of the other firefighter who was injured has not been released, but officials say the firefighter was not seriously injured.

The deadly incident occurred after Houston firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in the 6600 block of Polk around 10:50 p.m. Soon after arriving, firefighters called for a second alarm.

A minute later, around 11:05 p.m., a firefighter called a mayday for a wall collapse. A third alarm was then issued.

Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz says two firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital.

"Unfortunately, one of our brothers, firefighter Marcelo Garcia, age 42, passed away. Firefighter Garcia was with the department for 10 years, and he spent his last six years at Station 23," Muñoz said.

The fire chief asks the public to keep Garcia's family and the department in their prayers.

Funeral details will be shared in the coming days.