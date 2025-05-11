Houston Police investigate after woman found shot to death
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 8400 block of W. Bartell Dr. around 1 a.m.
The Houston Fire Department was called to the area for a person down. When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 20s to early 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The firefighters saw officers who were headed to an unrelated incident and flagged them down.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released.
Investigators say they do not have information on what happened at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Homicide Division.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.