One person was killed in an apartment fire early Friday morning.

According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 6200 W Tidwell Road.

Firefighters found one unit in flames.

After extinguishing the fire, fire crews located one person dead inside the apartment unit. The identity hasn't been released.

No other details were released, but we will provide more details as information becomes available.