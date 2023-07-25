Houston Fifth Ward resident says he's been living without air conditioning for at least 2 months

A Fifth Ward resident undergoing dialysis says he’s been living without air conditioning for the last two months, despite his numerous complaints to his apartment management.

Kenneth Haynes, 49, said he is fed up. Haynes has lived at the Wheatley Apartments for the last year.

SUGGESTED: Houston crash: 11 people injured in crash involving METRO bus, other vehicles

"It's the second time my air went out. It’s just been an unbearable situation," Haynes said.

Haynes says his complaints and concerns to management have gone unheard. Instead of fixing the issue, Haynes said they’ve set him up with a portable fan.

"It was supposed to only be here for a week, but a month and a half later, and it’s still in there," Haynes said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

To make matters worse, Haynes said his health issues make it even harder for him to tolerate the triple digit Houston heat.

In April, Haynes had his second brain surgery. He also receives dialysis three times a week.

"I had a total of four aneurysms, and I'm trying to prepare for a transplant. It’s to the point where they’re showing me that they don’t care," Haynes said.

FOX 26 reached out to the Wheatley Apartments for a response, but so far, have not heard back.