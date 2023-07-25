Houston crash: 11 people injured in crash involving METRO bus, other vehicles

Authorities are on the scene following a Houston METRO bus crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but METRO officials said the crash occurred in the 200 block of Greens Road around 3:30 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston police catch three suspects in stolen car, one hides in gas station

Officials said the crash involved a METRO bus and two private vehicles.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

In all, 11 people, 10 passengers and one operator, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.