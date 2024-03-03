Two men were shot by a woman inside an apartment on Dunlap Street in Houston. The shooting occurred at Willow Ridge Apartments.

According to police, two men were involved in some type of disagreement with a female which led to her shooting both of the men.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the woman then fled the scene with two children.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update with more information.