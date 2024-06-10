A 14-year-old boy remains in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at the Houston Farmers Market.

Douglas Bradley Loper, the defense attorney for the 14-year-old, stated that a detention hearing was held Monday morning to determine if the teenager could be released into the custody of his mother. The magistrate judge declined the request, and the teen will remain detained. Loper noted that his client is entitled to a detention hearing every 10 business days, with the next one scheduled for June 24.

Loper emphasized the seriousness of the allegations but expressed confidence that the judicial process would ensure fair treatment for his client. He plans to review the available evidence in collaboration with the District Attorney's office. Although no date has been set for the district court proceedings, Loper is preparing for the upcoming hearings.

The victim, 36-year-old Damon Price, was killed during an attempted theft early Thursday morning at the market on Airline Drive. Police reported that two suspects broke into a business and attempted to steal a golf cart parked near the exit. Price, an employee at the market, confronted the suspects, leading to one of them shooting him multiple times. Price succumbed to his injuries.

The HPD continues to investigate the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward. The victim's family and the community are seeking justice for Price, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.



