A shooting incident occurred at the Houston Farmers Market, resulting in the death of one individual in the early hours of June 6. The Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:15 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Upon arrival at 2520 Airline Drive, officers discovered the victim in the employee parking area of the market. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations have revealed at least two shell casings in the vicinity, indicating the possible use of a firearm.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Houston Farmers Market shooting suspects

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are seeking any information from witnesses or those with knowledge of the incident. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.