Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing north of Houston on Wednesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Precinct 4 deputies were initially called to the 2500 block of Sandlewood Trail Lane for a weapons disturbance.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with a knife to the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was apprehended.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to the initial investigation, the victim was driving by and got into a verbal exchange with the suspect who was in the street. The exchange escalated, and the suspect allegedly stabbed the man, officials say.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide is at the scene to investigate.