A 14-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting at the Houston Farmers Market, the family of the man who was killed confirmed on Friday.

A family member of 36-year-old Damon Price says they were notified by police that the teen was in custody.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning at the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive.

PREVIOUS: Houston Farmers Market shooting leaves one dead

According to police, the two suspects broke into a business and tried to steal a golf cart parked near the exit.

Police say an employee, who family identified as Price, confronted them.

According to police, one of the suspects ended up shooting the man multiple times and then fled the scene. Price did not survive his injuries.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Houston Farmers Market shooting suspects

Police described the suspects as two very young Hispanic males wearing dark-colored hoodies. They shared surveillance photos of the suspects they were searching for.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.