Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston.

Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.

Houston Ballet: Peter Pan

Get swept away to Neverland at the Houston Ballet’s performance of Peter Pan. A show for the whole family, the ballet features flying sequences, sword fights and giant puppets. The ballet is choreographed by Trey McIntyre, and Sir Edward Elgar’s score is arranged by Niel DePonte.

When: Friday-Sunday, September 9 - 18

Where: Wortham Center’s Brown Theater, 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Tickets: Online starting at $25+

Cirque de la Symphonie

Be dazzled at this concert and show. The Houston Symphony plays as aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, jugglers and more perform. You only have three days to catch Cirque de la Symphonie.

When: Friday-Sunday, September 9-11

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77002

Tickets: Prices vary; click here

The Sneakers Travelers Houston

In the market for some shoes? The Sneakers Travelers is coming to Houston. At this sneaker convention, you can buy, sell, and trade your shoes and more including caps, trading cards, and Funko Pop figures.

When: Saturday, September 10, noon until 6 p.m.

Where: The Zone, 10371 Stella Link Road, Houston, TX 77025

Tickets: General admission starts at $20

In a Pickle Festival

Pickle fans, here’s an event just for you. The 3rd annual In a Pickle Festival in Kingwood will feature vendors with pickle-themed items, pickle eating and drink contests, canning contests, a pet parade, entertainment and more. Click here to learn more about the contests.

When: Saturday, September 10, at 11 a.m.

Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N Main St, Kingwood, TX 77339

Tickets: Entry to the festival is free

Melon and Berry Fest

Get your fill of fresh berries and melons before the season is over. The specialty market will feature more than 65 vendors, food trucks, samples and wine tasting, and more. You can bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the live music.

When: Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 1520 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077

Tickets: Free entry

Texans vs Colts

Football season is here! The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener at NRG Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear Liberty White.

When: Sunday, September 11 at noon

Where: NRG Stadium

Tickets: Tickets available online starting at $64