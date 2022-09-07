House of Spirits in Houston to kick off Halloween season with immersive party, cocktail soirée

article

The Halloween season is starting early in Houston with an immersive party experience.

The people behind House of Spirits say it's like a haunted cocktail party filled with music, magic, and three storylines for visitors to enjoy.

Houston is one of six cities hosting House of Spirits. The fun begins Saturday, October 8.

To learn more about the event, visit the House of Spirits' website.