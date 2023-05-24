The school year is coming to a close, and summer is just around the corner. This weekend is full of fun events to keep the whole family entertained and get you outdoors.

Here's a look at some of the events happening in the Greater Houston area this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Forever Motown

Listen to all of the hits performed by the former lead singers of The Four Tops, The Temptations, and the Marvelettes, along with an all-star band. Enjoy music from Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and more.

When: Thursday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27; 8:15 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

SUGGESTED: Houston Freedom Over Texas 2023 July 4th celebration

Comicpalooza

Comicpalooza returns for three days of fun for pop-culture fans of everything from movies and TV to comics and gaming. Expect celebrity guests like William Shatner, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder and Antony Starr, panels, hundreds of exhibitors, an anime car show, and a lot more.

When: Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Adult weekend pass $105; children’s pass $6; individual day passes available as well

Click here for more information.

Sazon Latin Food Festival

(Photo courtesy Karbach Brewing)

Indulge in Latin dishes while sipping on brews from Karbach Brewing. Try food from the Caribbean, Central America and South America from a dozen different vendors. The event is family-friendly.

When: Saturday, May 27; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co. 2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Cost: Free, but you need to reserve a ticket

Click here for more information.

SUGGESTED: Typhoon Texas to open for 2023 Summer Season with 5 new attractions

Houston Water Lantern Festival

Create your own floating lantern and then launch it in a dazzling send off after sunset with hundreds of other lanterns. There will also be food trucks, music and other fun activities.

When: Saturday, May 27; 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Place Plaza, 1250 Lake Plaza Dr, Spring, TX 77389

Cost: $26.98; price increases the day before and day of the event

Click here for more information.



Eli Young Band at Lago Mar Lagoon

Kick off summer with live music on a floating stage. Spend the day cooling off at Lago Mar Lagoon, and then catch a performance by the Eli Young Band with special guest Niko Moon.

When: Saturday, May 27; Lagoon opens at 10 a.m., music begins at 5 p.m.

Where: Lago Mar Lagoon; 12600 Crystal View Blvd, Texas City, TX 77568

Cost: $45 adult general admission; $25 child general admission

Click here for more information.

SUGGESTED: Celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary with Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, GONZO247

VIVO at Discovery Green

Enjoy a family movie night under the stars at Discovery Green. Watch the animated musical "VIVO" (rated PG) which follows a capuchin monkey on an exciting journey.

When: Saturday, May 27; 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Everything Everywhere All At Once at Market Square Park

Take a trip across the multiverse with a free screening of Everything Everywhere All At Once (rated R). You can pick up food at a nearby restaurant, set out your blanket and enjoy the award-winning film.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Market Square Park, 301 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

South Texas Crawfish Cajun Festival

Enjoy food, music and fun at the South Texas Crawfish Cajun Festival in Needville. There will crawfish, barbecue, drinks and musical performances by artists including JHammer and J Paul. Bring a lawn chair.

When: Sunday, May 28; 2 p.m.

Where: Harvest Park, 3001 Voilet Street, Needville, TX 77461

Cost: $25