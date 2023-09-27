This weekend is packed with live music and food events, as well as some fall fun for the family.

Here's a look at some of the thing to do this weekend in the Houston area.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Zoo Boo

2021 Houston Zoo (Photo: Houston Zoo)

Put on your favorite costume and explore the Houston Zoo while enjoying some fall fun. There will be seasonal photo-ops around the zoo, and even the animals will get involved with some fall-inspired enrichment activities.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 to Tuesday, Oct. 31

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Included in general admission, which varies by day and time

Click here for more information.

Oktoberfest at Saint Arnold Brewery

Enjoy live music from Das Ist Lustig with Valina Polka, a limited release beer, commemorative Oktoberfest mugs, and a special menu. There will be other Oktoberfest activities and competitions like a stein hoisting contest and a pretzel eating contest.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo

The Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo is back for its 87th year! Enjoy live music from artists like Josh Ward, the Josh Abbott Band, and La Energia Nortena. You can also check out the livestock show, carnival and rodeo events.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Hwy. 36 South Rosenberg, TX 77471

Cost: Fair gate admission prices are $15 at the gate for adults, $5 for children 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.

Click here for more information.

Chop’d and Stewd Fest

Celebrate the influences of the West African diaspora at this brand-new festival. There will be delicious food, masterclasses, music, a market and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30; 9 a.m.

Where: POST HTX, 401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201

Cost: Tickets start at $20 depending on package level

Click here for more information.

Houston Country, Folk & Blues Festival at Conroe

Enjoy live music, explore the craft and farmers market, and engage in a fun contest. There will also be a food garden with beer and wine.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Place Park & Amphitheater, 500 Collins St Houston- Conroe, TX 77301

Cost: Free (reserve tickets online)

Click here for more information.

The Woodlands Margarita Festival

Sample more than 15 different margarita flavors including the classics like lime and strawberry, and more adventurous flavors like jalapeño pepper and pumpkin spice. Local bars and restaurants will also be competing in the Best Margarita Competition. Some samples are included in admission depending on package level. Bring cash to buy more drinks.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30; 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380

Cost: General admission pre-sale $40; other ticket level options

Click here for more information.

Bellaire Foodie Festival

Support local businesses while sampling some delicious bites. Enjoy food samples, drinks, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations and more at this family friendly event.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The New Bellaire Civic Center, 7008 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401

Cost: $35 for adults & children 12 and up; $20 for children 12 & under