Fall has officially begun, and Houston Zoo visitors can enjoy some seasonal fun during Zoo Boo.

The annual event begins Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, offering guests a chance to pose with fall photo ops and don their favorite costumes while they explore the zoo.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning a trip.

2021 Houston Zoo (Photo: Houston Zoo)

What can I do at Zoo Boo?

During Zoo Boo, visitors can see the animal residents while taking part in fall-inspired activities. Photo ops include the pumpkin arch at the Reflection Pool, a pumpkin tree, animal-themed pumpkins and more. Guests can also walk through a tunnel of pumpkin lanterns near the lion exhibit.

The animals will also take part in Zoo Boo by enjoying fall-themed enrichment like pumpkins, cinnamon scented "paw-zzles" and other fall treats. The zoo says daily enrichment keeps the animals physically and mentally stimulated, helping them exercise their cognitive, behavioral and sensory skills.

Can I wear a costume to Zoo Boo?

Guests are encouraged to wear their family-friendly costumes. There will be a digital costume contest and a chance to be featured on the Zoo’s social media pages. Use the #HoustonZoo.

Photo: Houston Zoo

What time is Zoo Boo?

Zoo Boo is open during zoo hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Zoo will be closing early at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 for the Zoo Ball event.

When is Zoo Boo After Hours?

Zoo Boo After Hours is held every Friday in October as the sun goes down. The zoo will remain open until 8:30 p.m., and the last entry is at 7 p.m.

Guests can walk through the Spooky Forest and dance on the interactive dance floor at the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo.

Houston Zoo Boo tickets

Zoo Boo is included the general admission price. Admission varies based on the day of the week and the time. To purchase tickets, click here.