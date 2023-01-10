A man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a series of crashes on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston, officials say.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near the Beltway 8 entrance ramp.

Police say the initial crash occurred when a blue car lost control and crashed into a barricade at the ramp from the freeway to the Beltway. A man in that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he later died from his injuries.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Beltway 8.

After the initial crash, police say several other vehicles ended up crashing while trying to stop. Two other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, but police say they were conscious and breathing at the scene.

Officials say a total of five vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Police are still investigating exactly how the crashes occurred.