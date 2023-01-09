The parents of a 3-year-old boy killed by an alleged drunk driver spoke exclusively for the first time since that tragic accident.

"I was a stay-at-home mom, and I'm just holding on to his smile, the way he would hug me and say I love you," said Chelsie Garnello.

BACKGROUND: 3-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County

Garnello and her husband Syed Hasnain stopped at a red light on FM 2920 near Gosling Road in Spring. Their 3-year-old son, ​Muhammad Syed Abdullah, was strapped in the back seat, it was around 8 p.m. and as they waited at that light when police say a speeding driver slammed into them.

"I turn, and I look at my son behind me, and I'm screaming his name, he's not responding," Garnello recalled.

The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as 35-year-old Rosendo Gaeta. Police say he took off running after the crash, and when they tracked him down, he showed signs leading them to believe he was intoxicated.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

"How dare he drink and drive," Garnello exclaimed.

Photo from the scene of the crash on FM 2920.

People on the scene did the best they could to aid Chelsie's family. She shared a photo with FOX 26 showing the responding police officer giving Muhammad CPR. Lifeflight then rushed him to Memorial Herman, where he was placed on life support.

Photo from the scene of the crash on FM 2920.

"They told me there's no brain activity, his spine was separated. I laid by his bed and cried so much, dreading the moment I had to tell my husband," Garnello said.

SUGGESTED: Houston taqueria shooting: Case to be presented before Harris County grand jury

The next day as Hasnain was preparing to be discharged from the hospital after suffering minor injuries and a concussion, Chelsie broke the heartbreaking news to her husband.

They pulled the plug on January 5, Muhammad was laid to rest the very next day.

"I'm disappointed. I'm disappointed because there are many ways, Lyft, Uber, many companies that offer you rides home," Hasnain said.

The family's attorney, Adam Ramji, says he plans to go after everyone, from the establishment the suspect was leaving to the makers of the car seat Muhammad was strapped into.

"I'm going to try to push for everything I can. I don't know if this guy was leaving a bar or a restaurant or something like that, but we're going to work hand in hand with the DA's office," Ramji said.

SUGGESTED: 13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint in Harris County

In the meantime, Garnello and Hasnain are still trying to process that their son is no longer here.

"I haven't really accepted the fact that he's dead. Every morning I wake up, and I'm like he's still going to be here," Garnello shared.

Gaeta is facing numerous felony charges including intoxication manslaughter. He's currently being held on a $2.25 million bond.