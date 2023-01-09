article

A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping.

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.

When deputies arrived, the 13-year-old juvenile was lated with a male, later identified as Lyndell Horton.

After investigation, officials said it was discovered that she was kidnaped and threatened at gunpoint.

Officials stated that while she was being held against her will, she was assaulted and possibly sexually assaulted by Horton.

"Lyndell Horton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated kidnappings," Constable Mark Herman said in a press release.

Bond for Horton was set at $500,000.