This Easter holiday weekend is packed with things to do in Houston, whether you're looking for some family-friendly fun or some good food and drinks.

Here's a look at some of the things to do around the Greater Houston area.

Galápagos Islands exhibit opens at Houston Zoo

The Galápagos Islands exhibit officially opens to the public this Friday. The zoo says it will be the first major exhibit of its kind to showcase the wildlife of the Galápagos Islands. It will be home to endangered Bonnethead Sharks, threatened Galápagos tortoises, Humboldt penguins, and California sea lions.

When: Friday, April 7

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Included in cost of zoo admission, which varies by day and time

Movie Nights at Discovery Green

Grab a blanket and the family and head out for a movie night in the park. You can pack snacks or a picnic, but glass and alcohol are not allowed. You will be able to purchase food, beer and wine at The Lake House. Friday night’s movie is Minions: The Rise of Gru. On Saturday night, watch DC League of Super Pets.

When: Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

8th Wonder Brewery’s Heads & Tails

Besides brews, 8th Wonder Brewery will have crawfish and live music this weekend. Clutch City Crawfish will be there serving up crawfish for $6/pound, and Ruben Moreno Zydeco Re-Evolution will be performing live. Live music begins at 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, April 8, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: 8th Wonder, 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003

Cost: No cover

Houston Margarita Festival

Sip on your choice of more than 17 margarita flavors including watermelon, jalapeño, chocolate and green apple. There will also be food and live music. Admission includes at least one complimentary drink. Addition drinks are $6 for regular margaritas and $8 for premium margaritas and drinks.

When: Saturday, April 8, noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Water Works Park, 105 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $15 early bird tickets; $30 day of; value packs and VIP options available

7 Acre Wood Easter Egg Hunt & Vendor Market

Head out to this free event at 7 Acre Wood to join the Easter egg hunt and enjoy other fun activities for the whole family like visiting the petting zoo, playing mini-golf, or riding the zipline. Some activities will require tickets, like photos with the Easter Bunny, pony and train rides, carnival games, concessions and face painting.

When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon)

Where: 7 Acre Wood, 4401 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303

Cost: Free

Easter Orange Art Car Hunt

This annual Orange Show tradition features a free Easter Egg hunt. Kids can search for candy, prizes and oranges. There will also be live music.

When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Smither Park,

Cost: Free

Indoor Egg Hunt at Czech Center Museum Houston

This event for children ages 3 to 11 years old is free, but space is limited. You must RSVP by April 5. The indoor egg hunt will happen rain or shine. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

When: Saturday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Czech Center Museum Houston, 4920, San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Free (RSVP required)

Easter Egg Hunt at Seawolf Park

Kids up to 12 years old can take part in an Easter egg hunt and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. There will also be family-friendly activities like face painting, music and games, and some free refreshments.

When: Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77550

Cost: Free admission

Easter Egg Market at MATCH

Bring the kids to take part in an indoor Easter egg hunt and enjoy other family-friendly fun. There will also be more than 25 local vendors to shop from.

When: Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; egg hunt at noon

Where: MATCH, 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Railway Heights Market Egg Hunt

Three Easter egg hunts will be held at different times depending on the age group. There will be prizes games, face painting and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. You can shop from the pop-up market.

When: Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Railway Heights Market, 8200 Washington Ave Suite 100, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $10

