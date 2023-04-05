A major new addition is coming to the Houston Zoo! The Galápagos Islands exhibit officially opens to the public this Friday.

The zoo says it will be the first major exhibit of its kind to showcase the wildlife of the Galápagos Islands.

MORE: Humboldt penguins will make debut at Houston Zoo's Galápagos exhibit

If you want to plan a visit, here’s what you need to know.

When does the Galápagos Islands exhibit open at the Houston Zoo?

The exhibit officially opens to the public on Friday, April 7. However, zoo members can catch a preview.

On April 5 and April 6, zoo members can get early access. Members don’t need to make a reservation. Just show your digital membership card at the entrance to the exhibit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Which animals can I see in the Galápagos Islands exhibit?

Humboldt penguins at the Houston Zoo (Photo: Houston Zoo)

The exhibit will be home to endangered Bonnethead Sharks, threatened Galápagos tortoises, Humboldt penguins, and California sea lions.

The Humboldt penguins will be making their zoo debut when the exhibit opens. The zoo says Humboldt penguins are closely related to Galápagos penguins, which are the most endangered species in the world, and will represent them in the new habitat. They originate from coastal Chile and Peru.

How do I get tickets to the Galápagos Islands exhibit?

The exhibit is included with zoo admission. You don’t need a separate ticket for entry.

Zoo admission tickets must be reserved online and vary in price based on the day and time you want to visit.

The exhibit is free from zoo members. Members do not have to make an online reservation. Members can get a discount on extra tickets that are not covered by the membership by logging in to the Member Portal.